18-year-old Anna Kepner’s cruise death officially ruled homicide, documents say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner on a Carnival cruise has been ruled a homicide, according to a death certificate issued today.

The certificate, provided to ABC News by Anna’s family, states that her death was caused by mechanical asphyxia (suffocation) on November 6, 2025.

The document specifies that Anna Kepner “was mechanically asphyxiated by other person(s),” although the time of injury remains unknown.

Autopsy and toxicology reports have not been released, and the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner declined to comment on Monday.

The FBI has not commented and did not respond to an ABC request for comment regarding the investigation into Anna’s death.

©2025 Cox Media Group