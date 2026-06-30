Dead baby is found in a portable toilet at a music festival in Michigan

ROTHBURY, Mich. — The body of a baby was found inside a portable toilet at a music festival in rural Michigan over the weekend, prompting police to ask the public for help.

The child was less than a month old, Michigan State Police said, and its remains were discovered by a bathroom company employee during routine maintenance Sunday morning, the last day of the Electric Forest festival.

Authorities have not said how the baby died, whether it was a boy or a girl, or whether a parent, guardian or person connected to the baby has been identified.

An autopsy was completed on Monday and police would provide updates once those results are reviewed by investigators, Michigan State Police Lt. Pat Agema said. So far, the death has not been classified as a homicide, Agema said Tuesday.

The festival began Thursday and typically draws tens of thousands of people for electronic dance music and jam bands. Most attendees camp at the 2,000-acre Double JJ Resort near the shores of Lake Michigan. Police said the body was found in the festival's camping area, and are seeking any possible witnesses or people with relevant information.

Festival organizers shared the state police post about the death on Monday, saying "it causes us so much pain to have to share this difficult news with you." Organizers joined the call from police to help with the investigation, urging festival attendees to "assist in any way."

Organizers did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

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