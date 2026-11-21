LAS VEGAS — A celebrated Marine Corps veteran who became famous for his heroism during the Iraq War is under criminal investigation for undisclosed allegations, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service confirmed Friday.

CBS News first reported that retired Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal is under investigation over allegations stemming from his time as an ROTC assistant at a high school in Henderson, Nevada. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which is the Navy’s lead for felony-level criminal investigations, declined to provide further details to The Associated Press.

Kasal is a well-known veteran who earned the Navy Cross — the second-highest award for heroism for members of the Navy and the Marines — for his actions during combat operations in Fallujah, Iraq. Kasal was wounded in 2004 while fighting and shielding an injured Marine from a grenade. An iconic photo capturing the moment that soldiers helped carry Kasal inspired sculptures that were displayed at Marine Corps base camps.

The Clark County School District, which oversees hundreds of schools in the Las Vegas area, confirmed that Kasal worked at the Basic Academy of International Studies as an ROTC assistant. He was hired in August 2018 and resigned in August 2025, the district said.

In an email to Basic Academy families, the district said it was aware of the investigation into the former employee and said the former employee is no longer on campus. The district added that it will “cooperate fully with any investigation.”

The AP left text and voicemail messages Friday at a cellphone number for Kasal. CBS News said he did not respond to its own attempts to seek comment.

Some former students interviewed by CBS News praised him as a caring instructor who devoted time, energy and resources to his students. Other cadets claimed to the outlet that Kasal would take a select group of female cadets to get Starbucks.

Damien Greenwell, a 22-year-old who participated in the program from 2018 to 2022, told CBS News that he questioned some of Kasal’s conduct over the years and his behavior toward students could be interpreted as inappropriate by an outside observer.

Estella Deleon, a cadet who graduated in 2022, told the AP she was “baffled” by the investigation into Kasal and she never witnessed inappropriate behavior by him. Kasal always made himself available to cadets if they needed someone to talk to, she said, and he taught them important life lessons she still thinks about.

Deleon, 22, said Kasal would take everyone to get coffee or bring it to cadets if they were staying late after school or arriving early in the morning. One day he brought everyone in the class tamales, she said.

Deleon said she can understand the thinking that he should have kept a more professional relationship, “but he was like a father figure to a lot of us, and he was a great role model.”

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