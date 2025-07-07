Florida sending teams to help with deadly Texas flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has deployed three swift water rescue teams to Texas to assist with flood response and recovery efforts following President Donald Trump’s major disaster declaration for Kerr County.

Officials at Camp Mystic, the summer camp that was devastated by the weekend’s flash flooding, have confirmed that 27 campers and staff members have died.

The deployment of Florida’s rescue teams is part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact aimed at aiding Texas in managing the aftermath of severe flooding near Kerrville.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also expressed readiness to support, emphasizing solidarity with Texas during this crisis.

Our hearts are with the people of Texas after devastating floods claimed the lives of nearly 70 and dozens are still unaccounted for, including children.



As Florida sends crews to support the rescue efforts, Miami-Dade County stands at the ready to send support if needed. — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) July 6, 2025

“We’re standing by to lend more help as requested,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida will support Texas following the catastrophic flooding in Kerrville and the surrounding areas. At my direction, @FLSERT is deploying three swiftwater rescue teams through an EMAC to assist with response and recovery. We’re standing by to lend more help as requested. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 6, 2025

The Coast Guard, coordinating with a unified command, is also responding to flash flooding near Kerrville, Texas. Rescue operations have been ongoing since July 4 after a request from Texas A&M Task Force 1.

A Coast Guard rescue swimmer has assisted in evacuating 230 victims and providing medical aid. Rescues also occurred in Leander, Texas, with three rescued and four assisted. Multiple agencies are involved in flood response, including Texas Task Force 1, DPS, Texas National Guard, Parks and Wildlife, Country STAR Flight, and local police.

“The preservation of life during this incident is our top priority,” said Capt. Ulysses S. Mullins, Coast Guard Heartland District chief of staff.

Multiple agencies, including Florida’s rescue teams, coordinate efforts to manage Texas’s flood crisis. As rescue operations continue, the focus stays on saving lives and assisting affected communities.

Mullins continues, “The Coast Guard is working with the State of Texas alongside other responding agencies to ensure that every asset on scene is able to coordinate, communicate, and respond as safely and quickly as possible.”

