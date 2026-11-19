DES MOINES, Iowa — The U.S. Army's plan to detonate about 5 tons of bomb-making chemicals that have become unstable and might explode if moved has some Iowa residents worried that a cloud of lead dust could cause environmental contamination and health problems.

The detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is set for Friday, and officials recommend that some residents in nearby Middletown vacate the area. If they can’t leave their homes, they should stay inside and keep windows and doors closed.

“The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground,” an advisory states. “Lead is toxic to humans and animals."

Environmental groups sued Thursday in an effort to stop the detonation, arguing that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency failed to require the Army to consider safer alternatives and that the Army failed to give adequate notice of its plans. The groups are seeking a stay of the EPA permit that cleared the way for the detonation and asked the court to rule by Friday morning.

According to EPA documents, alternatives such as neutralizing and decomposing the drums' contents with other chemicals were considered. But officials said handling the drums would increase the probability of an accidental, fatal detonation.

Vibrations from the two planned blasts will be quick, but could break old windows in the Middletown area. The resulting dust is expected to linger for no more than one hour, depending on wind speed, officials said.

According to the Army, extensive modeling predicted that the potential level of lead particles in the air may be elevated, but still well below the level at which the EPA would require protective action.

Maps showing the potential drift were being updated based on weather forecasts, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture advised bringing animals, bales of hay and water indoors.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was among those calling for the detonation to be delayed. Her office said she spoke Thursday with acting Army Secretary Adam Telle and requested that it be put off. Others criticized the military, saying the public needed more time to better understand the potential health impacts.

Schools plan to shutter for the day

Nearly 400 people live in Middletown — about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines — but thousands more in surrounding areas could be affected.

Some schools in the region are canceling classes, including in Danville a few miles away. School Superintendent Pat Wallace said his initial intention was to keep schools open, but there were enough uncertainties that made canceling “the most responsible decision.”

“I am not suggesting that the detonation will result in unsafe conditions,” he wrote. “The reality is that we simply do not know exactly what conditions will look like Friday afternoon.”

In Mediapolis, less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) away, schools and the public library were set to close Friday and the local fire department planned to hose down playgrounds that could be covered in lead particles.

While the Army recommends cleaning cars, windowsills and outdoor surfaces, residents have taken to social media to voice concern and question whether that will be enough.

Long-term storage leaves chemicals vulnerable

Middletown residents learned in March that the Army needed to dispose of several dozen barrels containing lead azide after the ammunition plant paused operations as part of a review and the degraded material was discovered.

"The safety of our people and our neighbors is non‑negotiable,” Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse, commander of the plant, said at the time, acknowledging the volatility of the chemical compound used in munitions production.

The Army shared more details during a public meeting in Middletown in October. The EPA approved an emergency permit Nov. 13, paving the way for Friday's detonation.

The permit required the Army to model how the detonated material could disperse in the air and on the ground, and prompted Sunday's advisory to communities as far as 100 miles (160 kilometers) away.

The Army said it put together a panel of experts in munitions chemistry, engineering and environmental safety to come up with the detonation plan.

Moving or relocating the barrels posed an unacceptable risk of accidental detonation, officials said. Justine Barati, public affairs specialist at the Army Sustainment Command, said that possibility increases in cold weather.

Experts urge residents to take precautions

Patrick O’Shaughnessy, a professor at the University of Iowa’s Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, said it's still unknown how much contamination will end up in the atmosphere and on surfaces.

Lead is a neurological toxicant that can harm the brain, nervous system and other organs.

With high doses over a short period, people can be subject to lead poisoning and begin to feel sick, said Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University who has helped communities recover from chemical disasters.

Long-term exposure to low doses can lead to neurological development problems, especially in young children, O’Shaughnessy added.

Iowa State’s Des Moines County Extension field office was busy fielding calls Thursday from concerned residents who have been “deathly afraid” for their animals and vegetable gardens, said staff member Morgan Hoenig.

“We ran out of soil test kits yesterday,” she said.

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Hill reported from Las Vegas and Montoya Bryan from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

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