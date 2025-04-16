National

Ja Morant limps out of Grizzlies-Warriors play-in game after rolling ankle

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets - Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the second half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 08, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Ja Morant has exited Tuesday's play-in game, just as the Memphis Grizzlies were on the verge of erasing a double-digit Golden State Warriors lead.

The Grizzlies star fell awkwardly on the foot of Warriors guard Buddy Hield on an and-1 in the third quarter and badly rolled his ankle. He remained in the game to shoot his free throw — not doing so would have prevented him from re-entering the game — but he was limping and grimacing in pain.

Memphis immediately committed a foul to stop play and take him out after he made the free throw.

This article will be updated with more information.

