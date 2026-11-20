COLUMBIA S.C. — A South Carolina judge on Friday refused to dismiss the original murder indictments against Alex Murdaugh in the killings of his wife and son.

Judge Debra McCaslin's ruling came after a hearing on Nov. 13, when Murdaugh's attorneys argued for nearly an hour that the chief investigator lied to a Colleton County grand jury in 2022 about blood spatter being found on Murdaugh's T-shirt. Prosecutors say they have plenty of evidence supporting the charges.

The ruling clears the way for the disgraced lawyer's April retrial on the murder charges. The South Carolina Supreme Court threw out his convictions and life sentence in May, ruling a court clerk improperly influenced jurors during his 2023 trial.

Chief investigator's testimony led to indictment questions

The chief investigator in the case, former State Law Enforcement Division agent David Owen, was central to Murdaugh's arguments.

McCaslin wrote in her order that any mistakes by Owen were not intentional and that other evidence was enough to support the indictments. Still, she said she was disappointed that Owen failed to read a report saying there wasn't blood on the T-shirt before making his presentation to the grand jury.

“Law enforcement bears a fundamental duty to thoroughly review and accurately represent the complete evidentiary record,” the judge wrote. “Oversights of this nature undermine public confidence in the integrity of the criminal justice system.”

Any issues about inconsistencies in evidence are matters for the trial and cross examination, McCaslin said.

Prosecutors said Murdaugh, 58, killed his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, on their sprawling property in the South Carolina Lowcountry in 2021. Murdaugh is spending decades in prison for stealing millions of dollars from clients, and has admitted in court that he is a thief, insurance cheat, bad lawyer and longtime opioid addict. But he denies being a killer.

Defense questioned blood spatter conclusions

Defense lawyer Jim Griffin said at the Nov. 13 hearing that when prosecutors sought the indictments, Owen told the Colleton County grand jury that blood spatter was found on a T-shirt Murdaugh was wearing the night of the killings. An earlier report from state agents said there were no blood stains, and no such evidence was introduced at trial.

The false claim about the blood spatter was the only thing anyone heard that could link him to the place and time of the killings, Griffin said.

“A phone call doesn’t put him there. The video doesn’t put him there,” Griffin said. “The blood from his murdered son sprang through the air -- it’s raining back on him -- puts him there.”

Owen also told grand jurors that the same ammunition load of buckshot in one chamber and large birdshot in the other used to kill Paul Murdaugh was found loaded in weapons all over the Murdaugh property. This was not the case.

Prosecutors cited other evidence it said incriminates Murdaugh

Prosecutors wrote that “a single mistake is not bad faith” and that other evidence supports the charges.

Owen, who abruptly retired in 2024, told grand jurors about the video Paul Murdaugh recorded in which Alex Murdaugh's voice could be heard at the scene, contradicting his denials. Owen also told them about the family's mounting debts and how Murdaugh's schemes to steal from clients and his law firm were close to being discovered.

Prosecutors said Murdaugh killed his wife and son because he thought the sympathy generated by the killings would buy him time to cover up his thefts.

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