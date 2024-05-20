LeBron James is reportedly not involved in the Lakers head coach search

LeBron James will not be involved in the Los Angeles Lakers' search for a new head coach. The presumption is that the Lakers' star would have some input – if not a major say – in the process. However, that is not the case, according to one report.

"LeBron James has made it clear that this is the organization's decision," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back." "He's had no conversations with the Lakers about JJ Redick, his podcast partner. He's had no conversations with JJ about that position, as well."

James' agent, Rich Paul, told Charania that James and Redick doing a podcast together does not mean that James wants Redick as his head coach with the Lakers.

James, who has a player option for the 2024-25 season, only plans to play for two or three more seasons, according to Paul. For the Lakers, their next coach would ideally be in place beyond that span. That makes Anthony Davis potentially more invested in who the next coach will be. Davis is signed for two more seasons, with a player option for 2027-28.

The other top candidates for the job are reportedly James Borrego and Sam Cassell. Borrego, currently an assistant with the New Orleans Hornets, has head coaching experience with the Orlando Magic (as an interim) and Charlotte Hornets, and has some familiarity with Davis from his first stint as a Pelicans assistant from 2010-12.

Cassell has not been a head coach despite 16 years as an NBA assistant following his 15-year career as a player. He's currently on Joe Mazzulla's staff with the Boston Celtics.

The idea that James wouldn't be involved in picking the Lakers' next coach naturally draws skepticism. But as Charania points out, previous coaching hires and trades that haven't been made might indicate that James doesn't have overriding influence on general manager Rob Pelinka and the rest of the team's front office.