Water levels across central Florida were rising Friday despite easing rainfall, as residents in vulnerable neighborhoods along the state’s longest river were urged to prepare to leave their homes.

The city of Rockledge advised residents on its flood-prone west side to be ready to leave while it was still safe. A few thousand people in the area could face flooding as days of heavy rain drain into the St. Johns River and its lakes, said meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, a city in the central area of Florida's east coast.

“We’re so concerned with the Saint Johns River,” said Will Ulrich, a warning coordination meteorologist in Melbourne. “This is just an incredible amount of water that will cause the river to continue to rise for the next several days.”

The river near Cocoa rose Thursday above a 1953 record. The river is forecast to stay flooded through early next week, the weather service said.

Heavy rain already submerged large swaths of Florida's Atlantic coast, trapping people in floodwaters in the northeastern part of the state.

The National Weather Service's flood warnings and watches cover roughly 200 miles (320 kilometers) from just south of Melbourne to the Jacksonville area. Additional rainfall of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) was expected through Saturday, while some areas could see up to a foot (30 centimeters).

Hundreds of emergency workers were responding along the coast.

In the Florida Shores neighborhood of Edgewater, police trudged through knee-deep floodwaters Friday pulling a small boat of people to dry ground. To the south in Brevard County, authorities navigated flooded streets with airboats to help people a day after conducting nearly 100 high-water rescues.

Florida’s east coast has been soaked with rainfall totaling more than 17 inches (43 centimeters) in some areas since Tuesday, according to preliminary totals by the weather service. Heavy rains also fell earlier this month. Several places have already seen their wettest November on record.

Flooding is disrupting Thanksgiving plans

Sara Hernandez had just decorated her house and bought all her groceries for Thanksgiving. Then water rose up to her front and back doors Thursday morning, and by Friday morning, there were a couple of inches of water in the house, she said.

Now she doesn’t know what she and her family will do.

“I have never ever seen this much water in the 25 years I’ve been in Florida,” she said in a messaging app. “It’s never flooded here.”

Hernandez, who owns a cleaning business, said it will be difficult getting the water out, and she has no money to replace the appliances. She had wanted her four kids’ holiday to be magical, she said.

“At least we are safe and dry,” she said from her brother-in-law’s house.

The entire Eastern Seaboard could see rain during the holiday week as millions of Americans plan to travel.

The low-pressure system producing the heavy rain in Florida was expected to move northeast and impact the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas during the weekend, said Scott Kleebauer, a meteorologist with the weather service's Weather Prediction Center in Maryland. Then another Atlantic system could move in and dump rain from the mid-Atlantic to New England on Sunday and Monday, he said.

The second system could become a subtropical or tropical storm and is expected to bring strong winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding to the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week.

Forecasters also are tracking the possibility of a third coastal system developing midweek, moving from the Southeast to New England.

“That one seems to have a chance to be a little bit more of a potent system. That one could definitely have some impacts especially on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day,” Kleebauer said.

Risk for floods can stretch into 2027

This week's storms have been fueled by persistent high pressure over Virginia and a low-pressure system and an associated stationary front in the Gulf, which together have pushed a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula.

They're an offshoot of El Niño, the natural warming of the Pacific near the equator that warps weather patterns worldwide. Florida's dry season typically runs from October to May.

The slow-flowing nature of the St. Johns presents prolonged risk to the communities along the river. El Niño conditions are expected to persist through the spring.

“We’ve effectively saturated our soils ahead of what’s supposed to be our dry season,” said Ulrich. "We’re anticipating flood impacts along the river into the new year into 2027, believe it or not.”

Flooding also swamped many areas from Los Angeles to San Francisco this week, hitting neighborhoods and forcing some drivers to abandon stalled vehicles. A long stretch of the coastal Highway 1 was closed due to rock and mud slides.

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