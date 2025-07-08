Relief groups in Central Florida gear up to aid Central Texas recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Relief organizations in Central Florida are preparing to assist with ongoing search and recovery efforts in Central Texas.

The Salvation Army Orlando Area Command and the American Red Cross of Central Florida are actively gearing up for potential deployment to support emergency operations.

“We have a rapid response unit. We make sure that all of our supplies are lined up, that we have a great amount of water,” said Natasha Player with The Salvation Army Orlando Area Command. A spokesperson for the Red Cross added that teams already based in Texas are being deployed to the most affected areas for a faster response, with teams in other parts of the South on standby, including crews here in Central Florida.

The Salvation Army’s rapid response unit can serve approximately 1,000 meals.

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross of Central Florida is working alongside partners to support emergency shelters by providing food, relief supplies and other critical resources such as financial and family travel assistance.

As preparations continue, both organizations stand ready to deploy their resources and personnel to aid those affected in Central Texas.

