A small plane has crashed in Texas Hill Country killing all 5 on board, county official says

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A small plane crashed in Texas, killing all five people aboard, a county official said Friday.

The crash happened Thursday night in Wimberley, a city about 40 miles (64 kilometers), southwest of Austin, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a Facebook post.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 421C crashed around 11:25 p.m. with five people on board. It said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash..

Becerra said preliminary information indicates the plane was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed. He did not release the names of the victims, pending notification of family.

He said a second aircraft traveling in the area landed safely near San Antonio.

Wimberley, with a population of about 3,000, is a popular tourist and hiking destination in the Texas Hill Country next to the Blanco River.

Wimberley Mayor Jim Chiles told The Associated Press he did not have any information about the crash.

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