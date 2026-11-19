Storms that brought record rains to South Florida this week shifted north to the Space Coast on Thursday, sending rivers over their banks and prompting water rescues of people and horses alike.

In California, rain continued to pound the coast, filling streets with water, submerging cars and prompting hundreds of delayed flights.

This is supposed to be Florida’s dry season that runs from October to May.

So far, it has been quite the opposite.

“Never seen such a thing like this in Florida,” said Jazmin Foster, who has lived in her Melbourne home for eight years.

The storms have already dumped nearly 17 inches of rain over 48 hours in the Fort Lauderdale area, according to preliminary totals from the National Weather Service. Places like Fort Lauderdale, Melbourne and West Palm Beach have already seen their wettest November on record, the National Weather Service said.

This week's storms have been fueled by persistent high pressure over Virginia and a low-pressure system and an associated stationary front in the Gulf, which together have pushed a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula. Heavy rains and flash flooding were expected to persist through Friday, possibly moving north toward the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic into the weekend, the weather service said.

Dozens of horses and other animals caught in floodwaters at equestrian center

On Thursday, the storms hit Brevard County directly. People with trailers braved knee-deep water to rescue dozens of horses and other animals at the Blue Lake Equestrian Center, an animal hospice and boarding facility in Cocoa. The animals were taken to a dry pasture elsewhere.

First responders conducted nearly 100 high-water rescues across the county, and those numbers continued to climb, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. The city of Palm Bay conducted mandatory evacuations for some residents of a mobile home community. Shelters were opened for residents forced from their homes.

Water inundated Foster's home Thursday, two weeks after she endured a previous round of flooding. She said an insurance claim filed for the earlier flood was denied.

“Where is FEMA? Multiple people here in Brevard need help! I know other people are worse than we are!” Foster told The Associated Press via social media.

Nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel with 50 high-water vehicles have been deployed to help, the Division of Emergency Management said. Other responding agencies included about 235 officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa rose above a record flood level set in 1953 and was forecast to stay at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week, according to the weather service.

Cyndy Paulin saw a fish swimming on her flooded street in Cocoa on Thursday, and her adventurous 5-year-old granddaughter played in the water. She brought a small body board and got on it, but it immediately sank to the ground, and she got soaked.

“She had a blast,” Paulin said.

El Niño isn’t going away anytime soon

The storms are an offshoot of El Niño, the natural warming of the Pacific near the equator that warps weather patterns worldwide.

Forecasters said El Niño conditions are expected to persist through the spring, meaning the soggy extreme weather in Florida and California will likely continue through the winter.

“That’s what the forecast models are saying,” said Yale Climate Connections meteorologist Jeff Masters. “Winter hasn’t even come yet — we’re still in November. And things are likely to get even more active. And with record-warm ocean temperatures both off the coast of California and off the coast of Florida, we’re going to be seeing some very heavy downpours.”

In July, United Nations officials warned that El Niño would add fuel to the world's accelerating climate crisis, powered by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Longtime Pompano Beach resident Ken Evans said he has seen heavier rain and flooding worsen, especially over the past five years.

On Tuesday night, he was caught in his SUV on Interstate 95 north of Miami during a heavy downpour with hail that left many roads under water.

“This is absolutely a whole new cycle that’s going on, and a cycle that we should be very concerned about,” Evans said.

California endures more flooding

Preliminary totals showed one area of Los Angeles received more than 3 inches of rain during a 12-hour period ending Thursday, the weather service said. Some drivers were forced to abandon cars that stalled in floodwaters.

More than 200 flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport were delayed Thursday, about 12% of the total air traffic, but there were only a handful of cancellations, according to Flightradar24.

South of the Monterey Peninsula, rock and mud slides in Big Sur forced a more than 40-mile (64-kilometer) closure of Highway 1 along the Pacific coast.

In West Oakland, Adriana Uchishiba woke up scared Wednesday after finding her bed floating in her room with floodwaters inside her house. A heater was still plugged in, and Uchishiba could feel the electrical currents in the water.

A maintenance worker brought dehumidifiers and a water suction pump to remove the water, and Uchishiba hopes they acted quickly enough to avoid mold and mildew. Her friends have helped her clean up, taking her clothes to their homes to wash, but she and her roommate have to get new beds, blankets and books, she said.

“If it wasn’t for my friends coming out and showing up ... this place would still be underwater,” she said.

Watching the skies — and surf — for Thanksgiving week

A nontropical low-pressure system expected to form Friday could become a subtropical or tropical storm along the southeastern U.S. coast, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts should expect strong winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding into early next week.

In Southern California, the weather service said extremely high tides of more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) were expected to continue through next week.

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Associated Press writers Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, and Jessica Hill in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

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