Orange County trying to get handle on Airbnbs

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - County officials said they want to crack down on Airbnb and other short-term rentals in the county since they are not allowed in residential areas.
"It's shameful that I have a mobile home park/Airbnb megahouse going on right next door to me," said Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe.
County code enforcement officials said short-term rentals is something it works hard on, but it's impossible to actively monitor since the addresses aren't listed unless you book a place.
After neighbors complained about a home off Conway Road, the county issued the owners a warning letter. The home recently went up for sale.
Near Windermere, there is at least one home listed near Windermere.
Code enforcement officials said they will investigate cases that are reported to them.
