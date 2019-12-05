Orange County woman accused of stealing thousands from woman, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from a 65-year-old woman, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Geeta Rai, 35, of Orange County, allegedly befriended the Lake Mary woman to the point where the victim trusted Rai to get into her computer. Rai then accessed the victim’s financial records, deputies say.
In late November, Rai allegedly wrote and deposited several fraudulent checks, according to investigators.
The victim then opened a new account at SunTrust Bank, but the money in her account kept disappearing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SunTrust Bank officials noticed the victim’s card had not been skimmed, but her ATM card was being used.
Surveillance video from the Publix on Lake Mary Boulevard and at an ATM at SunTrust helped catch Rai taking money out of the victim’s account, according to the arrest report.
