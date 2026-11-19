WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump huddled with leaders from longtime partners Japan, Australia and India in a resort conference room in Manila, Philippines, this week to strengthen a partnership called the Quad that is meant to counter China.

Two days later, Trump warmly greeted Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in an unprecedented, trilateral summit of countries that have been long considered rivals to take on "new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues."

Trump effusively described all these leaders as friends, but the meetings highlighted some key differences. The two geopolitical gatherings on the same whirlwind Asia trip reflect the U.S. president's varied foreign policy approaches at a time when the world order is shifting.

“The Quad, comprising four democracies that uphold the rule of law, represents the post-World War II international order,” said Ken Moriyasu, a senior fellow focused on Asia at the Hudson Institute. “The trilateral, meanwhile, raises the prospect of a very different order — one in which three great powers stand above the rest, recognize each other’s spheres of influence and refrain from interfering in each other’s core interests.”

The Quad meeting was a much different scene than Trump-Xi-Putin summit

In a no-frills hotel conference room in the Philippine capital on Tuesday, Trump sat down with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Covered in blue cloth, four long tables formed the appropriate shape of a quadrilateral, with each government taking one side. The leaders were flanked by their Cabinet members. There were no decorations but a mandatory display of national flags.

Before the meeting, the four leaders took a photo together, where Trump took questions from reporters and joked around with his counterparts.

Calling the leaders “friends of mine," Trump turned to Albanese and patted him on the back, as the Australian premier nodded. Trump then threw his thumb toward Modi and joked, “And by the way, he’s a very tough man,” before pointing to Takaichi and saying, “and she may be even tougher.”

Modi didn’t crack a smile, but Takaichi chuckled. Trump turned back to Albanese: “And we? We’re OK, too,” to which the Australian laughed.

Moments earlier, Modi, apparently impatient, gestured to end the press conference to no avail as Trump kept taking questions.

The scene was much grander but far less spontaneous two days later when Trump joined Putin and Xi at a massive ring-shaped table with a burst of pink flowers in the middle at a state-owned resort in Shenzhen, China. The room was spacious with marble flooring, crystal chandeliers and jade sculptures.

Three leaders were alone at the table, seated some distance from one another. Xi read from a prepared script, with hardly any expression on his face. Putin looked at the documents in front of him, while Trump sat back with a slight smile on the opposite end of the table.

Trump says he's friends with everyone

In Manila, Trump said at the Quad meeting that “we're all friends” and suggested that the leaders from Japan, Australia and India can reach him directly.

“We talk a lot when they have a problem, when they have difficulty, when they want to tell me something, my phone is always open and the Oval Office is always open to you,” Trump said.

Talking to reporters, Trump praised his fellow Quad leaders, calling them “phenomenal people."

“And they’re friends of mine, so that helps,” the U.S. president said.

On Thursday, Trump described Xi and Putin similarly, addressing both as his “friend." At the airport in Shenzhen, Trump got a rare greeting there from Xi and even an unusual hug from the Chinese leader.

At a welcoming ceremony for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping, Putin joined Xi and Trump on stage. He and Trump shook hands and held each other briefly by the arm, with Xi looking on and smiling.

At the trilateral meeting, Trump argued that differences among countries should not forestall talks.

“Too often, past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements. And, uh, we feel the opposite,” Trump said.

The statements from the two meetings diverge

The joint press release from the Quad leaders called the group “a force for good and a partnership of action, committed to peace, stability, and prosperity" and laid out areas for cooperation, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and maritime surveillance.

The Chinese, U.S. and Russian governments issued a statement committing to reforming the United Nations, planning to increase petroleum supplies and affirming opposition to nuclear wars.

While the Quad statement was substantive and reflective of the alignment of the four nations, the trilateral statement was largely symbolic. Still, it offered more detail than expected, said Edgard Kagan, a former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia.

With language about nuclear weapons and future dialogue, “it is a major concession by China,” said Kagan, now a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

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