'Stronger, cleaner, safer future': Ron DeSantis sworn in as Florida governor:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday as Florida's new governor, and Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state's Capitol.

DeSantis took his oath Tuesday in front of the state's historical Old Capitol. He then began a speech promising to build on the economic foundation Republican Gov. Rick Scott laid over the previous eight years.

I’m fortunate to be succeeding our new US Senator, @FlGovScott, who stood here 8 years ago at a time of great economic turmoil & pledged to put people back to work. Today, a million & half more Floridians have jobs and our economy is one of the best in the nation. #FLinauguration — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) January 8, 2019

"It now falls to me to build upon the foundation that has been laid, navigate the challenges – economic, environmental, constitutional – that lie ahead, and steer Florida to a stronger, cleaner and safer future," DeSantis said in his speech.

DeSantis said Florida needs to remain a low-tax state and reduce regulations on businesses. He also said the environment and education will be a priority as he begins his term.

Today, we celebrated an historic moment with Floridians from across the state as I took my oath of office. I am honored by the trust you all have placed in me to serve as Florida’s 46th Governor. #FlInauguration pic.twitter.com/t3QvL9X3km — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) January 8, 2019

In November, DeSantis captured 55,000 more votes than Andrew Gillum to claim Florida’s governor seat.

“Being charged with leading a state with so much promise, all I can promise is the sweat off my brow, a full heart, my best judgment and the courage of my convictions.” - @RonDeSantisFL pic.twitter.com/ZgOqP7j8RS — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) January 8, 2019

DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities during pre-inaugural events Monday, saying that he's going to act quickly on a number of issues once the pomp and circumstances of the inauguration are over.

That includes naming three new justices to the Supreme Court, announcing major environmental policy proposals and visiting the areas devastated by Hurricane Michael in October.

DeSantis is replacing Gov. Rick Scott, who will be sworn into the U.S. Senate later Tuesday.

Florida’s Inaugural events began this morning with inspirational words from Pastor Todd Mullins at the time-honored Inaugural Prayer Breakfast. #FlInauguration pic.twitter.com/HZDcTWLNhv — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) January 8, 2019

I have a Bold Vision for a Brighter Future. As your next Governor, I will work with our state’s community, legislative and business leaders to strengthen Florida. #FlInauguration pic.twitter.com/2alytD07it — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) January 7, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

