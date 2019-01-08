  • 'Stronger, cleaner, safer future': Ron DeSantis sworn in as Florida governor:

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday as Florida's new governor, and Republicans will begin their third decade dominating the state's Capitol.

    DeSantis took his oath Tuesday in front of the state's historical Old Capitol. He then began a speech promising to build on the economic foundation Republican Gov. Rick Scott laid over the previous eight years.

    "It now falls to me to build upon the foundation that has been laid, navigate the challenges – economic, environmental, constitutional – that lie ahead, and steer Florida to a stronger, cleaner and safer future," DeSantis said in his speech. 

    DeSantis said Florida needs to remain a low-tax state and reduce regulations on businesses. He also said the environment and education will be a priority as he begins his term.

    In November, DeSantis captured 55,000 more votes than Andrew Gillum to claim Florida’s governor seat.

    DeSantis gave a preview of his priorities during pre-inaugural events Monday, saying that he's going to act quickly on a number of issues once the pomp and circumstances of the inauguration are over.

    That includes naming three new justices to the Supreme Court, announcing major environmental policy proposals and visiting the areas devastated by Hurricane Michael in October.

    DeSantis is replacing Gov. Rick Scott, who will be sworn into the U.S. Senate later Tuesday.

     

    The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

