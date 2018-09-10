Ron DeSantis leaves congress to focus on Florida governor's race

WASHINGTON - Florida U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis is resigning from the House of Representatives to focus on his race for governor.
DeSantis submitted his letter of resignation to House Speaker Paul Ryan Monday.
DeSantis missed all 14 floor votes last week in the House, as he was campaigning in Florida— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 10, 2018
In his letter, DeSantis made his resignation retroactive to Sept. 1, acknowledging that he did not return to Washington last week.
The letter cites his resignation as an "effort to serve Florida taxpayers."
DeSantis, 39, has been serving Florida's 6th district since 2013.
In August, DeSantis won the republican nomination for governor against Florida agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam. President Donald Trump endorsed DeSantis in the weeks leading up to the August primary.
DeSantis will face Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum on the November ballot. Gillum is currently the mayor of Tallahassee.
