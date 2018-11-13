Volusia County elections officials continue machine recount of 6 races

DeLAND, Fla. - The Volusia County canvassing board said it continued a machine recount of 143,000 votes in six races Tuesday because it found a discrepancy of 240 votes.
Elections officials said the following six races are being recounted: Edgewater City Council District 1, Volusia County Council District 1, state representative District 26, the state commissioner of agriculture, gubernatorial and the U.S. Senate.
Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis said she had hoped to have the machine recounts completed Monday, but while comparing the results from a machine recount to the first unofficial results, there was a difference in the vote-by-mail and early voting totals.
"We believe the issue has been identified as procedural handling of when a jam occurs on the machine," Lewis said. "The count may not have recorded when the jam occurred."
The canvassing board began re-tabulating the vote-by-mail and early voting ballots at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will hopefully be finished by Tuesday evening, Lewis said.
The results of the machine recount can be found here once completed.
If needed, the state secretary of state may order a manual recount once the state has received the second unofficial results.
