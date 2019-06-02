  • Polk County boy, 13, dies in stabbing in Pennsylvania, police say

    Updated:

    YORK, Pa. - A 13-year-old boy from Polk County died after a stabbing in Pennsylvania, according to police.

    Police said the stabbing occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in York.

    The victim was pronounced dead a few hours later at York Hospital.

    The York County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Tre J. Hartman of Winter Haven. 

    He was in the city visiting relatives, officers said.

    Police haven't said whether anyone was arrested as the investigation into his death continues.

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

