Polk County boy, 13, dies in stabbing in Pennsylvania, police say

YORK, Pa. - A 13-year-old boy from Polk County died after a stabbing in Pennsylvania, according to police.
Police said the stabbing occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in York.
Related Headlines
The victim was pronounced dead a few hours later at York Hospital.
TRENDING NOW:
- YIKES! Homeowner finds 11-foot gator in kitchen of Clearwater home
- Wally's on Mills: 'Orlando Tradition' aims to reopen in mid-June
- Videos show Bulgarian call girl involved with man accused of killing family
- NASA unveils first commercial lander services on path to return astronauts to moon by 2024
The York County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Tre J. Hartman of Winter Haven.
He was in the city visiting relatives, officers said.
Police haven't said whether anyone was arrested as the investigation into his death continues.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}