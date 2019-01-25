  • Mrs. Grissom's Salads Issues a Voluntary Recall

    For immediate release- January 18,2019 – Nashville, TN – Mrs. Grissom's Salads is voluntarily recalling a single days production of Mrs. Grissom's SELECT Old Fashioned Pimento Cheese because of a labeling issue. Product produced on December 13, 2018 may have been packaged incorrectly, with the correct Pimento Cheese label on top lid, but a Chicken salad label on the container. The Pimento Cheese may contain allergens not listed on the products ingredient label, Specifically Milk.

