If a fraudster deceives investors into withdrawing funds from a traditional IRA, they may owe income tax on money they no longer have. With limited options for tax relief, prevention is essential, Wealth Enhancement reports.

What Would You Do?

After years of saving for retirement, your IRA may be one of your biggest assets. So, what would you do if it was at risk?

Assume for a minute that you receive a call from your bank’s fraud department or a technical support representative, or even the FBI. They tell you that your IRA is compromised and that you need to transfer the funds to a separate account or government vault to protect it. Do you withdraw the money from your IRA to keep it safe?

The Risk is Real

If your answer is yes, you're not alone. What it means, however, is that you've fallen victim to an imposter scam. This is a type of fraud scheme where cyber criminals impersonate people in authority to gain unauthorized access to your financial accounts. And it's more common than you may think.

In 2025, Americans lost over $8 billion to investment-related fraud. At greatest risk are people aged 60+.

Losing any savings can be a significant blow for those nearing or in retirement. If a fraudster convinces you or a loved one to withdraw money from a traditional IRA, however, that loss may be compounded. That’s because the IRS imposes taxes on IRA distributions. It’s a double loss for victims who may not only lose their money to a fraudster but also find themselves responsible for paying taxes on the distribution.

Taxes Owed on Fraudulent Withdrawals

When you withdraw money from a traditional IRA, the distribution is taxed as ordinary income at your marginal tax rate. If a large withdrawal pushes you into a higher income bracket, your tax rate will rise accordingly. Plus, if you take a distribution before the age of 59 1/2, you may owe an additional 10% early withdrawal penalty.

You might imagine that, if that money is withdrawn due to fraud, those taxes won't be owing. Yet that's not how it works in practice. If a hacker steals money from your IRA account, your financial institution is generally required to restore the funds if you report the loss within a certain timeline. However, if you're scammed into withdrawing the money and sending it to a fraudster, or if you give your account credentials to a fraudster, that's typically considered an authorized distribution subject to tax.

Depending on the amount withdrawn, that tax bill can be sizable. It could even force fraud victims to liquidate other investments just to cover the tax cost.

Two Options for Relief

If you do owe taxes on a fraudulent IRA withdrawal, there are two potential options for relief.

First, you may qualify for a tax deduction on withdrawals that are considered a "theft loss." The issue is that theft losses are strictly defined as those incurred in a trade or business, or as part of a transaction entered into for profit (such as a Ponzi scheme). If you transferred your funds to a fraudster without any expectation of earning a profit, you likely couldn't benefit from this deduction.

The second type of potential relief comes in the form of an IRA rollover. A rollover lets you transfer money from one IRA to another without owing tax, if you complete the transfer within 60 days. The challenge is that you have only 60 days to both identify the fraud and then replace all the funds that were withdrawn from your IRA.

In recent years, the IRS has extended that 60-day deadline for victims of fraud. However, the extension is not automatic. To qualify, you would likely need to request and pay for a private letter ruling from the IRS. This comes with no guarantee. If the IRS denies the petition, you still need to pay taxes on the fraudulent IRA distribution.

Additionally, while completing a rollover may allow you to avoid the tax bill, it also means redepositing all the money that was withdrawn in the first place, even if you haven’t recovered it.

Habits That May Help

Holiday season heralds more than turkey dinners and festive lights. It also brings a surge of fraud. While many people heighten their vigilance at this time of year, the truth is that fraud can happen at any time. That’s why it’s important to develop a set of fraud-aware habits that you can follow consistently. Here are some ideas to get you started:

Call back. A legitimate financial institution, brokerage, or government agency will never ask you to move retirement money on a deadline or to keep it secret. If someone who claims to be in authority asks you to do so, hang up and call the organization directly using the number on your statement. You should not rely on any contact information shared with you by the alleged representative.

A legitimate financial institution, brokerage, or government agency will never ask you to move retirement money on a deadline or to keep it secret. If someone who claims to be in authority asks you to do so, hang up and call the organization directly using the number on your statement. You should not rely on any contact information shared with you by the alleged representative. Be aware of common scams. If an offer sounds too good to be true, or if you feel pressured to act immediately, be wary. For instance, sophisticated fraudsters may present you with an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency, claim your computer or phone is broken and offer to fix it, or tell you that you've won a lottery or sweepstakes. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) can even simulate a loved one's voice, making you believe they need money urgently. These are all common fraud schemes and should raise red flags.

If an offer sounds too good to be true, or if you feel pressured to act immediately, be wary. For instance, sophisticated fraudsters may present you with an opportunity to invest in cryptocurrency, claim your computer or phone is broken and offer to fix it, or tell you that you've won a lottery or sweepstakes. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) can even simulate a loved one's voice, making you believe they need money urgently. These are all common fraud schemes and should raise red flags. Get advice first. Make it a rule to ask a family member or financial advisor for advice before you make a large withdrawal, transfer retirement funds, or send money to anyone via wire or in the form of silver, gold, cryptocurrency, or gift cards. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

"The scam that worries me most isn't the obvious one. It's the polished call that says your account is compromised and the money has to move today," says Tyson Mavar, Financial Advisor at The Retirement Group, a division of Wealth Enhancement. "Real banks and government agencies don't ask you to empty a retirement account on a deadline. Hang up, call the number on your statement, and talk it through with someone you trust before moving any funds."

Post-Fraud Action Steps

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to a retirement scam, there are several steps you should take right away:

Call your IRA custodian and bank to put a hold on all further account activity and find out if any withdrawals you already made can be reversed.

Change all your account passwords.

Report the loss to your local police department, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

If you're over 60 and need help filing a fraud report, contact the Department of Justice's National Elder Fraud Hotline at 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311).

Keep records of every report you file and your account statements so you can provide the IRS with evidence of the fraud.

Speak with a tax professional about your options for tax relief, such as qualifying for a theft loss tax deduction or completing an IRA rollover.

When it comes to retirement scams, forewarned is forearmed. Taking time to educate yourself about common fraud schemes can help you reduce the risk of falling victim and mitigate potential losses.

Disclosures

This article is for general educational purposes only and should not be considered tax, legal, or investment advice. Tax rules depend on individual circumstances and can change. Consult qualified tax and financial professionals and review your plan documents before taking action.

This story was produced by Wealth Enhancement and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.