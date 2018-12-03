  • Russian rocket launches first crewed mission since booster failure in October

    By: Sarah Wilson

    On Monday morning, a Russian Soyuz rocket lifted off for its first crewed mission to the International Space Station since a booster failure in October.

    An American, a Canadian and a Russian are on board, and lift off happened just after 6:30 a.m.

    In October, a two-man crew was forced to make an emergency trip back to Earth due to booster failure.

    Since that mission, NASA says it has worked closely with Russian space officials to make sure the rocket is safe.

