Russian rocket launches first crewed mission since booster failure in October

On Monday morning, a Russian Soyuz rocket lifted off for its first crewed mission to the International Space Station since a booster failure in October.
An American, a Canadian and a Russian are on board, and lift off happened just after 6:30 a.m.
In October, a two-man crew was forced to make an emergency trip back to Earth due to booster failure.
Since that mission, NASA says it has worked closely with Russian space officials to make sure the rocket is safe.
Launch scheduled for 6:31! We'll have it LIVE on @WFTV ! https://t.co/Ip5XL6QAdh— Nancy Alvarez, WFTV (@NAlvarezWFTV) December 3, 2018
The launch is SOON - watch it live on Channel 9! https://t.co/PTNLiqvJKn— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 3, 2018
We will have this launch LIVE on CHANNEL 9! https://t.co/OQz0awBC0X— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 3, 2018
LOTS of SPACE NEWS this morning: Soyuz rocket launching 6:30 am EST from Kazakhstan, first crewed launch since October mishap where vehicle broke apart; also OSIRIS-REX to arrive at Asteroid Bennu today, to begin mapping the skyscraper sized rock. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/nKkeQUOOSf— Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) December 3, 2018
