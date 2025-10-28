Bridge work will close ChampionsGate Boulevard overnight

CHAMPIONSGATE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will close westbound ChampionsGate Boulevard (C.R. 532) beneath Interstate 4 (I-4) for bridge maintenance from 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 30, until 5:30 a.m. on Friday, October 31.

Drivers should note that the two left-turn lanes at the I-4 eastbound off-ramp (Exit 58, Poinciana/Kissimmee) to westbound ChampionsGate Boulevard will also be closed.

However, the on-ramp to I-4 eastbound will remain open throughout the operation. Detours are set for motorists exiting I-4 at Exit 58 eastbound and westbound Osceola Polk Line Road.

Drivers exiting eastbound I-4 to ChampionsGate Boulevard should follow signs to turn right onto eastbound Osceola Polk Line Road, then right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, right onto Ronald Reagan Parkway, and right onto eastbound ChampionsGate Boulevard.

For those traveling westbound on Osceola Polk Line Road, detour signs will guide motorists to make a U-turn at Healing Place and then proceed eastbound on Osceola Polk Line Road.

Commuters will then turn right onto southbound Lake Wilson Road, then onto Ronald Reagan Parkway, and finally onto eastbound ChampionsGate Boulevard.

For the latest detour and lane closure information, visit here.

