  • 2018 ESPY Awards: Winners list

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LOS ANGELES -

    Athletes and celebrities have once again come together for the ESPY Awards. The 25th anniversary of the show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Danica Patrick. It’s the first time the show has had a woman host.

    The best in sports were honored not just for their athleticism, but for contributions to society and humanitarian work.

    See the full list of winners at the 2018 ESPY Awards below.

    BEST MALE ATHLETE

    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
    James Harden, Houston Rockets
    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
    Tom Brady, New England Patriots

    BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

    ​​​​​​​Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lyn
    Chloe Kim, Snowboard
    Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team

    BEST OLYMPIC MOMENT

    Shaun White, Snowboard
    Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski
    U.S. Men’s Curling
    USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

    BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

    ​​​​​​​George Springer, Houston Astros – MLB World Series
    Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LII
    Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals
    Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball – CBB National Championship

    BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

    ​​​​​​​Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
    Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
    Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
    Sloane Stephens, Tennis

    BEST GAME

    ​​​​​​​Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5
    USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics
    Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl

    BEST MOMENT

    Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game
    Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals
    #16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia

    BEST TEAM

    ​​​​​​​Houston Astros, MLB
    Philadelphia Eagles, NFL
    USA Women’s Ice Hockey
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball
    Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball
    Golden State Warriors, NBA
    Washington Capitals, NHL

    BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE

    Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football
    Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball
    Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming
    A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball

    BEST PLAY

    Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title
    Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles
    FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS
    Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater

    BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

    Roger Federer, Tennis
    Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
    Tom Brady, New England Patriots
    Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

    BEST INTERNATIONAL MEN’S SOCCER PLAYER

    Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team
    Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team
    Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team
    Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team

    BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYER

    ​​​​​​​Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team
    Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team
    Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team
    Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team

    BEST NFL PLAYER

    Tom Brady, New England Patriots
    Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
    Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
    Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

    BEST MLB PLAYER

    ​​​​​​​Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
    Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
    Mike Trout, LA Angels
    Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

    BEST NHL PLAYER

    Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
    Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
    Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
    Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights

    BEST DRIVER

    ​​​​​​​Josef Newgarden, IndyCar
    Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR
    Lewis Hamilton, Formula One
    Brittany Force, NHRA

    BEST NBA PLAYER

    ​​​​​​​James Harden, Houston Rockets
    LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
    Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
    Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

    BEST WNBA PLAYER

    Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx
    Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks
    Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx
    Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings

    BEST FIGHTER

    Terence Crawford, Boxing
    Vasiliy (Vasyl) Lomachenko, Boxing
    Rose Namajunas, UFC
    Georges St-Pierre, UFC

    BEST MALE GOLFER

    Jordan Spieth
    Justin Thomas
    Dustin Johnson
    Patrick Reed

    BEST FEMALE GOLFER

    ​​​​​​​Shanshan Feng
    Inbee Park
    Ariya Jutanugarn
    Sung-Hyun Park

    BEST MALE OLYMPIAN

    Shaun White, Snowboarding
    Red Gerard, Snowboarding
    David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing
    John Shuster, Curling

    BEST FEMALE OLYMPIAN 

    Chloe Kim, Snowboarding
    Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing
    Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding
    Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey

    BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER 

    Roger Federer
    Rafael Nadal
    Marin Cilic

    BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER 

    Sloane Stephens
    Caroline Wozniacki
    Simona Halep
    Garbine Muguruza

    BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE 

    ​​​​​​​Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski
    Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard
    David Wise (USA), Ski
    Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard

    BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE 

    Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard
    Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard
    Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard
    Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf

    BEST JOCKEY 

    Mike Smith
    Jose Ortiz
    Florent Geroux
    Flavien Prat

    BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY 

    Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing
    Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing
    Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey
    Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

    BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

    ​​​​​​​Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing
    Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
    Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing
    Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field

    BEST BOWLER

    ​​​​​​​Jason Belmonte
    Rhino Page
    Tom Smallwood
    Jesper Svensson

    BEST MLS PLAYER

    Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire
    Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers
    Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City
    Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City

    BEST NWSL PLAYER

    ​​​​​​​Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars
    Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign
    Sam Mewis
    Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns

    JIMMY V AWARD FOR PERSEVERANCE

    ﻿Jim Kelly

    ARTHUR ASHE AWARD FOR COURAGE

    Gymnasts who spoke out against former team doctor about sexual abuse (Sarah Klein, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Tiffany Thomas Lopez and Sarah Klein were among 141 survivors honored.)

    PAT TILLMAN AWARD FOR SERVICE

    Jake Wood, Team Rubicon

    BEST COACH

    Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon (coaches at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School)

