0 2018 ESPY Awards: Winners list

LOS ANGELES -

Athletes and celebrities have once again come together for the ESPY Awards. The 25th anniversary of the show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Danica Patrick. It’s the first time the show has had a woman host.

>> Read more trending news

The best in sports were honored not just for their athleticism, but for contributions to society and humanitarian work.

See the full list of winners at the 2018 ESPY Awards below.

BEST MALE ATHLETE

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE

​​​​​​​Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lyn

Chloe Kim, Snowboard

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars/United States Women’s National Soccer Team

BEST OLYMPIC MOMENT

Shaun White, Snowboard

Jessie Diggins & Kikkan Randall, U.S. Cross Country Ski

U.S. Men’s Curling

USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

​​​​​​​George Springer, Houston Astros – MLB World Series

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LII

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors – NBA Finals

Donte DiVincenzo, Villanova Men’s Basketball – CBB National Championship

.@NickFoles thanks @Eagles fans for always bringing the passion as he accepts the ESPY for Best Championship Performance. #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/GOofRFBnxC — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

​​​​​​​Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Sloane Stephens, Tennis

BEST GAME

​​​​​​​Houston Astros defeat Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series Game 5

USA Women’s Hockey defeats Canada, 2018 Winter Olympics

Georgia Bulldogs defeat Oklahoma Sooners, Rose Bowl

With the whole country behind them, the U.S. Women’s Hockey team brought home Olympic gold in this year's Best Game! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/r9kyhaQ4GC — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

BEST MOMENT

Minnesota Vikings defeat the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game

Las Vegas Golden Knights defeat Winnipeg Jets to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals

#16 University of Maryland-Baltimore County upsets No. 1 Virginia

This is one we'll never forget.



The Minnesota Miracle runs away with this year's Best Moment Award! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/tSgd7yyMg4 — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

BEST TEAM

​​​​​​​Houston Astros, MLB

Philadelphia Eagles, NFL

USA Women’s Ice Hockey

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Villanova Wildcats, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Washington Capitals, NHL

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Football

Jalen Brunson, Villanova Basketball

Katie Ledecky, Stanford Swimming

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina Basketball

BEST PLAY

Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale hits 2nd buzzer beater to win NCAA women’s national title

Philly Special: Eagles fool Patriots with fourth-down TD toss to Foles

FSU’s Jessie Warren makes diving double play in WCWS

Evanston Township High school freshman Blake Peters hits 80-foot buzzer beater

The only thing better than winning a national championship? Winning it on a buzzer-beater. @Arike_O did that in this year's Best Play! #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/wqlJuczYBj — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Roger Federer, Tennis

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Diana Taurasi, Phoenix Mercury

BEST INTERNATIONAL MEN’S SOCCER PLAYER

Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona/Argentina National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid/Portuguese National Team

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool/Egyptian National Team

Neymar Jr., PSG/Brazilian National Team

BEST INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYER

​​​​​​​Lieke Martens, FC Barcelona/Netherlands National Team

Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars/Australian National Team

Pernille Harder, VfL Wolfsburg/Danish National Team

Jodie Taylor, Seattle Reign/English National Team

BEST NFL PLAYER

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

BEST MLB PLAYER

​​​​​​​Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Mike Trout, LA Angels

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

BEST NHL PLAYER

Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas Golden Knights

BEST DRIVER

​​​​​​​Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Martin Truex Jr, NASCAR

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One

Brittany Force, NHRA

BEST NBA PLAYER

​​​​​​​James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Candace Parker, Los Angeles Sparks

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas Wings

BEST FIGHTER

Terence Crawford, Boxing

Vasiliy (Vasyl) Lomachenko, Boxing

Rose Namajunas, UFC

Georges St-Pierre, UFC

BEST MALE GOLFER

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

BEST FEMALE GOLFER

​​​​​​​Shanshan Feng

Inbee Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Sung-Hyun Park

BEST MALE OLYMPIAN

Shaun White, Snowboarding

Red Gerard, Snowboarding

David Wise, Halfpipe Skiing

John Shuster, Curling

The first award of the night goes to ... Shaun White! pic.twitter.com/aXFkA8PiPN — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 18, 2018

BEST FEMALE OLYMPIAN

Chloe Kim, Snowboarding

Mikaela Shiffrin, Skiing

Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, US Women’s Hockey

BEST MALE TENNIS PLAYER

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Marin Cilic

BEST FEMALE TENNIS PLAYER

Sloane Stephens

Caroline Wozniacki

Simona Halep

Garbine Muguruza

BEST MALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

​​​​​​​Henrik Harlaut (SWE), Ski

Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Skateboard

David Wise (USA), Ski

Marcus Kleveland (NOR), Snowboard

BEST FEMALE ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE

Chloe Kim (USA), Snowboard

Jamie Anderson (USA), Snowboard

Brighton Zeuner (USA), Skateboard

Stephanie Gilmore (AUS). Surf

BEST JOCKEY

Mike Smith

Jose Ortiz

Florent Geroux

Flavien Prat

BEST MALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Dan Cnossen, Nordic Skiing

Andrew Kurka, Alpine Skiing

Declan Farmer, Sled Hockey

Mike Schultz, Snowboarding

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

​​​​​​​Oksana Masters, Nordic Skiing

Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding

Kendall Gretsch, Nordic Skiing

Tatyana McFadden, Track and Field

BEST BOWLER

​​​​​​​Jason Belmonte

Rhino Page

Tom Smallwood

Jesper Svensson

BEST MLS PLAYER

Nemanja Nikolić, Chicago Fire

Diego Valeri, Portland Timbers

Ike Opara, Sporting Kansas City

Tim Melia, Sporting Kansas City

BEST NWSL PLAYER

​​​​​​​Sam Kerr, Chicago Red Stars

Megan Rapinoe, Seattle Reign

Sam Mewis

Adrianna Franch, Portland Thorns

JIMMY V AWARD FOR PERSEVERANCE

﻿Jim Kelly

ARTHUR ASHE AWARD FOR COURAGE

Gymnasts who spoke out against former team doctor about sexual abuse (Sarah Klein, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Tiffany Thomas Lopez and Sarah Klein were among 141 survivors honored.)

A picture of courage.



These 141 women on stage tonight are representatives for all the survivors who spoke out about the abuses they endured by their team doctor. pic.twitter.com/HT4hsaZNuk — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

PAT TILLMAN AWARD FOR SERVICE

Jake Wood, Team Rubicon

BEST COACH

Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon (coaches at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School)

Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon of Stoneman Douglas High School were more than just coaches.



They were heroes. pic.twitter.com/xag1iuggjI — ESPN (@espn) July 19, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.