  • Delphine Gibson, oldest person in US, dies at 114

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman who at 114 was the country's oldest person has died.

    Delphine Gibson died Wednesday, the Robert D Heath Funeral Home announced Thursday.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Gibson (maiden name Tucker) was born on Aug. 17, 1903, in Ridgeway, South Carolina, The Associated Press reported.

    She worked on the family farm until she married Taylor Gibson in 1928. The couple eventually settled in Pennsylvania, working in the brickyards. Taylor Gibson died in 1980.

    Gibson attributed her long life to good food, her faith and her church, the AP reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Delphine Gibson, oldest person in US, dies at 114

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Carolina Mother, 6 children missing after judge orders kids into…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman drove on lawn while intoxicated

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘Left eye' killer leaves distinctive mark on victims in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ariana Grande, rapper Mac Miller amicably split