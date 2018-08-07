  • Georgia flower shop owner sends flowers to every teacher at local elementary school

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia flower shop owner went above and beyond for employees at a Georgia elementary school.

    Sandi Williams, owner of April’s Rose Garden, made special flowers for every employee at Walnut Grove Elementary School in Covington, Georgia.

    Williams’ co-workers contacted WSB about her story and said she has been working non-stop for days making the arrangements.

    In total, Williams made arrangements for 150 staff at the school. 

    The flowers were delivered Tuesday, a gesture appreciated by the staff members, according to WSB.

