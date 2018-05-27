Gregg Allman tribute video released on anniversary of his death

The music of Gregg Allman lives on.
The Southern rock legend died one year ago on May 27, and to commemorate the anniversary of his passing at age 69, his team compiled a three-minute video that showcases Allman the way he’d want to be remembered – always making music.
The clip, set to his 1973 song “Queen of Hearts” from his “Laid Back” solo album, features Allman – both vintage and recent – working in the studio and playing live.
There also a snippet from his Fox Theatre tribute concert in Atlanta in 2014.
The musician had been in poor health before his death and had undergone a liver transplant in 2010.
Allman founded The Allman Brothers Band with his late brother, Duane.
