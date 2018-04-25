  • Lemon-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts available for one week only

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Krispy Kreme is offering its signature doughnuts with lemon glaze, but only for a week.

    Participating shops of the doughnut chain are offering the flavor from April 23 to April 29. The glaze was one of four options customers could vote for. The others, Food and Wine reported, were caramel, maple and blueberry.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to a news release, the #VoteForGlaze campaign pulled in nearly 2 million votes. Maple had 18 percent of the vote, while blueberry had 20 percent and caramel was second with had 26 percent.

    Depending on the success of the limited run, Krispy Kreme could sell the lemon-glazed doughnuts seasonally, Food and Wine reported.

    “Experimenting with the many flavor profiles lemon presents to create an all-new lemon glaze was a fun, but serious culinary challenge,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “There has been so much anticipation and zest for the new Lemon Glaze Doughnut, we can’t wait to share the joy with our fans!”

    Customers can find out if the Lemon Glaze Doughnut is available at a Krispy Kreme near them at KrispyKreme.com.

    ﻿Related video: Doughnuts – Fast Facts

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lemon-glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts available for one week only

  • Headline Goes Here

    Audi recalls 1.2 million vehicles due to faulty coolant pumps

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘There's blood everywhere': Teen accused of premeditated murder of…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested decades after serial rapes,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man frustrated by lack of help at Walmart takes matters, PA system into…