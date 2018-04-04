LOOK: Thief steals donation jar filled with money meant for veteran

A tip jar with almost $900 for a veteran in need was stolen right off the front counter of an auto body shop this week.
Erving Severino, the owner of Independent Import Specialist in Lawrence, Massachusetts, said the money was being raised for a veteran in his 70s, in Puerto Rico, who lost everything during Hurricane Irma. The money was supposed to buy the man's plane ticket to the United States and pay for his health benefits.
However, the jar was snatched off the counter in a matter of seconds.
Security footage shows a crystal-clear image of the suspect's face, so Severino is begging the public to identify the thief, saying he will not press charges if the money is returned.
The veteran is expected to land in the U.S. on April 14.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.
