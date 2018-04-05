  • Several injured when tour bus flips en route to Masters; driver charged with DUI

    By: Lauren Foreman, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. - A bus driver is facing drunken-driving charges after a tour bus en route to the Masters Tournament flipped over on Interstate 20 near Augusta on Thursday morning, leaving several people injured.

    The bus, owned by the Jet Executive premium limousine service, was carrying 18 people when it ran off the side of the road about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Officials said the driver, identified as Steven Hoppenbrouwer, overcorrected and the bus overturned in the median near mile marker 186.

    Seven people were taken to Augusta University Medical Center Trauma Unit. Five of those injured were listed in serious condition and two were in fair condition.

    Seven others were taken to Doctors Hospital.

    Authorities charged Hoppenbrouwer, 61, of Gwinnett County, with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.

    When reached Thursday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the limousine company declined to comment.

    The crash blocked traffic headed to the first round of the prestigious Masters golf tournament at Augusta National.

