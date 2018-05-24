  • 'The Chew' canceled: ABC kills foodie talk show amid Mario Batali allegations

    By: Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ABC’s appetite for afternoon talk show “The Chew” is over after seven years.

    Instead, a third hour of “Good Morning America” will air at 1 p.m. starting this fall. 

    \“The Chew,” currently hosted by Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon, replaced “All My Children” in 2011. Former co-host chef Mario Batali was fired late last year after several women alleged he sexually harassed them at his New York restaurants. Batali is now under criminal investigation by the New York Police Department.

    The chat/food show’s ratings have fallen sharply this season to its lowest levels since its debut.

    New episodes of “The Chew” will continue to air through the summer.

    Details on who will host this third hour of “GMA” will be released later.

