Hit-and-run crash involving dump truck damages toll equipment in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash after a dump truck struck overhead toll equipment on State Road 408 in Orlando.

The collision damaged cameras and sensors before the driver fled the scene.

The incident happened around 6:50 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near the Pine Hills exit.

The Florida Highway Patrol described the vehicle as a light-colored dump truck with a darker colored dump bed.

Investigators determined that the truck’s bed was raised as it attempted to drive under the toll lane.

The raised bed failed to clear the overhead bridge, striking the structure and knocking out cameras, sensors, and mounting equipment.

The impact left damaged toll roll camera equipment scattered in the travel lanes.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call FHP or Crimeline.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group