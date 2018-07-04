0 Trump presidency countdown clock on Seattle home goes viral

SEATTLE - A house in Washington state is getting attention for a controversial sign posted outside.

It shows a countdown to the end of the first term for Donald Trump's presidency.

KIRO-TV found out it was the former owner of the home in Seattle's Leschi neighborhood who made the countdown clock shortly after Trump's inauguration.

He even made an Instagram account, where he’s gotten support and criticism for his piece of political expression.

That house was recently sold to Lily Onnen and her husband.

She said it was in the contract for the couple to maintain the sign, and they are happy to do so.

“It’s a message of hope,” Onnen said. “For me the more the number shrinks, the more hopeful I get."

Zawdie Terry, who lives next door, said he finds the sign amusing and not something that people would find offensive.

>> Read more trending news

“Even if you support the current president, it’s just a countdown,” Terry said.

Onnen and her husband will continue flipping the numbers on the sign every day, and they are even prepared for a potential second term.

“We would reset the clock. We would start all over,” Onnen said.

The former owner of the house has moved to the Magnolia neighborhood and said he has already put up a similar countdown clock at his new home.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.