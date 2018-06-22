0 Who was XXXTentacion? 5 things about the late rapper

Hip-hop fans and celebrities are mourning the loss of rapper XXXTentacion after news of his death broke early this week.

On Monday, the rapper, 20, was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gina Carter confirmed Thursday that Dedrick Williams, 22, was arrested in connection to his death.

The artist, who rose to fame within the last couple of years, released several chart-topping songs. He was also known for his legal troubles.

Want to learn more about the emcee? Here are five things you should know.

He was mainly raised by his grandmother.

Born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy on January 23, 1998 in Plantation, Florida, XXXTentacion was separated from his mother at an early age. His mom, who was pregnant with him as a teen, had financial issues, so he often lived with other people. By the time he was 12, he began living with his grandmother.

“My grandma really feels like my mom," he said in a Miami New Times article. “My mom almost feels like more of a sister.”

He gained notoriety on SoundCloud.

The musician gravitated towards music after his aunt persuaded him to join a choir, he once said in a No Jumper interview. Although he was kicked out for fighting, he continued to dabble in music, exploring nu-metal, hard rock and rap.

He released his first track “News/Flock” on SoundCloud in 2013. As he continued to upload new music, his fan base grew. He garnered thousands of streams, and by 2018, he had more than 2 million followers.

He released several Billboard top-charting songs.

Throughout his career, he’s released two studio albums, four mixtapes and five extended plays. His single “Look At Me!” peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 100 and was later certified platinum by the RIAA. His mixtape “Revenge” reached No. 44 on the Billboard 200, and his first studio album “17” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. “17” spawned the hits “Sad,” which was certified two-times platinum, and “Changes,” which was certified platinum. His latest album “?,” released in March 2018, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

He had ties with various artists, including Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty.

He collaborated with many rappers, such as Travis Barker, PnB Rock and Lil Yachty.

In 2017, he was selected for XXL’s “2017 Freshman Class,” a feature that highlights up-and-coming hip hop artists. He was joined by Kamaiyah, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ugly God and others.

He had many legal issues.

In 2014, he was sent to a youth detention center for gun possession charges. While in custody, he beat up a gay cellmate, because “he started staring,” he said in the No Jumper interview.

At the time of his XXXTentacion’s death, he was awaiting trial. He was accused of domestic violence against his pregnant ex-girlfriend. According to an October 2016 arrest report, he was charged with battery and aggravated assault of a pregnant victim and false imprisonment.

In March 2017, he pleaded no contest to charges of armed home invasion robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm and was released from jail on bail March 26, 2017. He was ordered to serve six years of probation.

In December 2017, he was accused by prosecutors of witness tampering and was jailed again before being released on house arrest.

