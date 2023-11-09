Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has been hospitalized in Mexico City after a “health problem,” The Associated Press reported.

Wozniak, 73, was expected to speak at the World Business Forum in Mexico City which is a business conference, the AP reported. Carly Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and Muhammad Yunus, a pioneer in microfinance who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize are some of the other speakers.

Wozniak was scheduled to close out the conference on Wednesday afternoon. “At this moment I understand that he is stable,” the source said, told the AP. The source reportedly clarified that it was family that provided his status. The ABC Santa Fe Hospital would not provide information. It is not clear what the health problem was.

A source told CNN En Español, according to CNN, that Wozniak was taken to the hospital around 3 p.m. local time minutes after he had fainted before he was supposed to speak at the conference.

El Universal, a local news outlet in Mexico, reported that he had a cerebrovascular (ischemia) accident, according to People Magazine. Columbia University says that a cerebrovascular (ischemia) accident happens when the blood flow to the brain is restricted. It is considered “a sub-type stroke.”

Wozniak teamed up with the late Steve Jobs and founded Apple in 1976, the AP reported. He left Apple in 1985 to pursue other interests. Most recently, he competed in “Dancing With The Stars” in 2009. While pursuing other projects and startups, Wozniak worked to help keep Job’s memory alive. Jobs died in 2011 from cancer.

Last March he signed a letter petitioning for a pause on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) models. The BBC reported, according to People Magazine, that Elon Musk also reportedly signed it.

“AI is so intelligent it’s open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are,” Wozniak told the BBC in May, according to People Magazine. “I think the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad.”