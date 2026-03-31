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Blind, autistic clarinet player performs national anthem at Diamondbacks’ home opener

Joe Giacinto played ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Chase Field.

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Chase Field was packed for the Diamondbacks' home opener against Detroit.
Home field: Chase Field was packed for the Diamondbacks' home opener on Monday. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHOENIX — A blind and autistic clarinet player from Arizona performed the national anthem on Monday at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2026 home opener.

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Joe Giacinto, 21, strode to the plate at Chase Field and performed a solid version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” according to American Songwriter.

It was just another night for Giacinto, KNXV reported. He has sat in with jazz bands in New Orleans and performed at an Atlanta Hawks game in January at the invitation of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, who is the father of a child with autism.

Giacinto was originally asked by the Diamondbacks before the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the performance to become a virtual one, KNXV reported.

Monday night, he performed in front of a crowd of 48,350 fans.

“Such an amazing opportunity, I can’t wait,” Giacinto said before the game.

Giacinto has played the clarinet for more than a decade, mastering every song by ear, KNXV reported.

The response was proof that they appreciated his talent.

The Diamondbacks also sent their fans home happy, holding off the Detroit Tigers 9-6.

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