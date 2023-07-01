Caleb Willingham, husband of ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton, dead at 40

Caleb Willingham, who married “1000-Lb Sisters” star Tammy Slaton last year, has died, the reality television celebrity said. He was 40.

Slaton confirmed Willingham’s death in an interview with People and also in an Instagram post. It was unclear when he died.

“I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing,” Slaton, 36, told the magazine. “He was my best friend and I loved him dearly.

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Willingham’s death was also confirmed by his stepmother, Shirley Willingham, Deadline reported. No cause of death was given.

Willingham, from Evansville, Indiana and known by the nicknames “Killa K” or “Double K,” was estranged from his wife at the time of his death, according to the entertainment news website.

Slaton and Willingham met in 2022 at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, People reported. Willingham proposed in October the couple married on Nov. 20, according to the magazine.

Slaton was focusing on losing weight at the rehab facility for bariatric surgery after experiencing a health crisis at the start of the reality show’s fourth season, “Today” reported. Willingham was at the facility for obesity treatment, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I like him, and I want to see where it leads,” she said during the eighth episode.

The couple’s wedding was aired during the show’s Season 4 finale, which aired in March 2023, Deadline reported.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” Slaton told People in January. “I literally married my best friend.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for TLC, which airs “1000-Lb. Sisters,” expressed the network’s condolences.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Caleb Willingham’s passing,” the spokesperson said in a statement to People and “Today.” “Our condolences go out to Tammy, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

