CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — More than 100,000 miles from Earth, NASA’s Artemis II astronauts are settling into life in deep space as they head toward the Moon.

The crew says it’s been an incredible experience so far, even enjoying views of the full Moon from their spacecraft.

Now, they’re preparing for a key moment, about six hours of lunar observations of the Moon’s far side.

Back on Earth, leaders say the mission is already inspiring the next generation.

Artemis II astronauts settle into deep space, prepare for historic far side Moon observations More than 100,000 miles from Earth, NASA’s Artemis II astronauts describe an “incredible” journey (WFTV)

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