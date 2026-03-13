Caught on video: Man in Florida attempts to steal septic tank, uses U-Haul to complete crime

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Florida is accused of stealing something quite odd — a septic tank. And law enforcement officials say he needed to rent a U-Haul when the car he first bought wasn’t big enough.

The thing is, the entire alleged crime was caught on a security camera.

The heist occurred last month.

At first, the surveillance video shows the man using a compact sedan to pull a septic tank from what looks like a wooded area to a parking lot. He then spreads what appeared to be a blanket or something similar on the front of the 2013 Toyota Corolla. The video shared by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook then cuts to the blanket and the tank at the back of the car, with the man trying to lift it onto the vehicle.

The problem is that the tank appears to be nearly the same size as the car.

But the car wasn’t the right vehicle needed to haul the septic tank away.

As the sheriff’s office wrote, the man’s “plan went completely down the drain when a Jeep Cherokee arrived at the scene.”

The man left the area and drove off, leaving the tank behind.

Until the next day.

The man, according to the sheriff’s office, came back, but with something better to haul the tank away, a U-Haul with a tape-covered identification number so it couldn’t be tracked.

The man was able to hoist the septic tank into the truck, along with about $2,500 worth of electrical piping, the sheriff’s office said, and left the scene, WFTV reported.

A detective was able to track down the person they said was responsible for taking the septic tank, thanks to the surveillance video.

Alfio Nocifora was arrested after a warrant was issued and was charged with grand theft, unlawful use of a two-way device, and intentionally obscuring a license plate during the commission of a crime, WFTV reported.

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