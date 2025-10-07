Country music star Cody Johnson cancels remaining 2025 tour dates over health issue

Cody Johnson is postponing several concerts because of health issues.

He announced on Instagram that he has burst his eardrum and will have to undergo surgery to repair it.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to share the remainder of this year’s concert performances will not be able to happen. While battling a severe upper respiratory and sinus infection, I burst my ear drum. The severity of the rupture means I must undergo immediate surgery,” Johnson said, adding that his recovery would be weeks but without the surgery, it would have been months.

He had six more appearances remaining on this year that have been canceled. He was supposed to perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Oct. 18 and wrap up with his last concert in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 5, Rolling Stone reported.

His website told ticketholders, “Please stay tuned for an email from your ticket providers for further details.”

Next year, his first concert appears to be scheduled for Louisville, Kentucky, on Feb. 14 at the KFC YUM! Center.

Johnson is a former bull rider and prison guard who had his first Top 40 hit in 2019. He won the CMA album of the year award last year, the “Today” show reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group