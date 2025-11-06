Disagreement over how many eggs chickens lay ends in shooting, arrests in Florida

Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida, were called to a bar after a disagreement over chickens led to shots being fired and several arrests.

WPTV said it happened at about 2:48 a.m. on Nov. 4 in a bar’s parking lot after the business had closed for the night.

“There was a conversation about how many, I kid you not, how many eggs a chicken can lay. And that conversation got a little heated, and as it went out into the parking lot, the conversation continued, and the shooter became agitated, became paranoid,” Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said.

Three of the four people involved knew each other and had, with the fourth person, been drinking together. Police said they were all drunk to varying degrees.

Police said once they went outside, the fourth man, Peter Riera, “became paranoid and agitated,” after smoking marijuana in the parking lot, and accused the three others, two men and a woman, of trying to “con” him, WPEC reported. But witnesses said the trio did not.

At one point, police said Riera pulled out a gun and fired four shots at the three other people, WPTV reported. No one was hurt.

Riera is facing charges of attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public and use of a firearm while under the influence, according to his arrest records.

Two others from the group, a man and the woman, were arrested for obstruction or resisting arrest, WPEC reported.

