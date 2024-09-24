Family emergency supply kit must-haves

Every family should have a supply kit that can be used when severe weather or other emergency strikes. Water, food, and clean air are essential to have if an emergency happens. Each family or individual’s kit should be customized to meet specific needs, such as medications and infant formula. It should also be customized to include important family documents.

Recommended Supplies to Include in a Basic Kit:

Water, one gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and sanitation

Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First Aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Infant formula and diapers, if you have an infant

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air

Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Clothing and Bedding:

If you live in a cold weather climate, you must think about warmth. It is possible that the power will be out and you will not have heat. Rethink your clothing and bedding supplies to account for growing children and other family changes. One complete change of warm clothing and shoes per person, including:

A jacket or coat

Long pants

A long sleeve shirt

Sturdy shoes

A hat and gloves

A sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Below are some other items for your family to consider adding to its supply kit. Some of these items, especially those marked with a * can be dangerous, so please have an adult collect these supplies.

Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book or a print out of the information on www.ready.gov

Rain gear

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils

Cash or traveler's checks, change

Paper towels

Fire Extinguisher

Tent

Compass

Matches in a waterproof container*

Signal flare*

Paper, pencil

Personal hygiene items including feminine supplies

Disinfectant*

Household chlorine bleach* - You can use bleach as a disinfectant (diluted nine parts water to one part bleach), or in an emergency, you can also use it to treat water. Use 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.

Medicine dropper

Important Family Documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

