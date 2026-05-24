Below-average hurricane season predicted, but experts warn of risks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season starts in just eight days. Good news: experts expect a *below average* season.

NOAA forecasts indicate there will be between eight and fourteen named storms this year, with at least three developing into hurricanes, and a minimum of one reaching major hurricane status of Category Three or higher.

NOAA officials caution that this does not imply we should become complacent. According to Jacobs, “Even though we’re expecting a below-average season in the Atlantic, it’s very important to understand that it only takes one. We have had Category Five storms make landfall in the past during below-average seasons.”

Additionally, the Trump administration is working to stabilize and reform FEMA after President Donald Trump’s attempts to dismantle the agency last year.

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