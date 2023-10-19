Fighting Thanksgiving inflation: Walmart, Aldi announce holiday savings

We’ve entered what for some is the most expensive part of the year. Multiple holidays, family get-togethers and special school functions will all drain money from your wallet. But two stores are going to try to save their customers money this year.

Walmart is adjusting its price for a turkey dinner with all of the fixings by “removing inflation” as it has done in the past. But this year, it promises that the price will be lower than last.

The sale starts on Nov. 1, runs through Dec. 26, and will allow “customers to set their holiday table so they can focus on what matters: spending time with loved ones.”

Walmart will have two meal options — one for people who like to cook from scratch and one for people who like ready-to-bake options.

Turkey will be less than $1 a pound this year as part of the promotion, Walmart promised.

The turkey and the rest of the dinner will be curated into “meal baskets” that will put everything into your cart. Shoppers then can pick up or have it delivered in as little as 30 minutes, but no longer than 90 minutes.

Aldi is also helping to make sure that shoppers can afford their Thanksgiving staples this year.

The grocery store said it is cutting the price of more than 70 holiday classics by up to 50% starting on Nov. 1. Some of the items include gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries, pumpkin pie, flour and butter. Aldi admits that Thanksgiving can “break the bank” and that “high food prices have gotten in the way for far too long.”

Aldi does say that the prices and availability may vary by location.