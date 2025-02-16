Florida Mall accidental discharge leaves one injured, according to Orange County Sheriff’s

Update:
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 obtained an exclusive video of the incident inside the Florida Mall (*graphic warning*):
Previous Story:
Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Florida Mall after receiving inquiries of an accidental discharge that injured one male in his twenties.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Once on site of the scene, deputies located a man in his 20s who had accidentally shot himself while adjusting his firearm.
Read: Flu surges, highest since COVID-19 pandemic, CDC says
The handler of the gun was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Read: Anticipation in fans build across Daytona Beach hours before the Daytona 500 big race
OCSO wants community members to know there is no threat to the community.
ALERT: Reports of a shooting at the Florida Mall are unfounded. There was an accidental discharge of a firearm and the only person injured is the person who was handling the firearm. pic.twitter.com/TzD56zdw4z— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 16, 2025
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group