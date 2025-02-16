Trending

Florida Mall accidental discharge leaves one injured, according to Orange County Sheriff’s

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Timber Creek High School Timber Creek High School was placed on a lockdown Tuesday morning after deputies received a report of a suspicious person in the area, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. (WFTV)
Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 obtained an exclusive video of the incident inside the Florida Mall (*graphic warning*):

Previous Story:

Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Florida Mall after receiving inquiries of an accidental discharge that injured one male in his twenties.

Once on site of the scene, deputies located a man in his 20s who had accidentally shot himself while adjusting his firearm.

The handler of the gun was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

OCSO wants community members to know there is no threat to the community.

