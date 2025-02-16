Florida Mall accidental discharge leaves one injured, according to Orange County Sheriff’s

Update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 obtained an exclusive video of the incident inside the Florida Mall (*graphic warning*):

Florida Mall shooting leaves one injured, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Florida Mall after receiving inquiries of an accidental discharge that injured one male in his twenties. (WFTV)

Previous Story:

Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Florida Mall after receiving inquiries of an accidental discharge that injured one male in his twenties.

Once on site of the scene, deputies located a man in his 20s who had accidentally shot himself while adjusting his firearm.

Read: Flu surges, highest since COVID-19 pandemic, CDC says

The handler of the gun was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read: Anticipation in fans build across Daytona Beach hours before the Daytona 500 big race

OCSO wants community members to know there is no threat to the community.

ALERT: Reports of a shooting at the Florida Mall are unfounded. There was an accidental discharge of a firearm and the only person injured is the person who was handling the firearm. pic.twitter.com/TzD56zdw4z — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 16, 2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2025 Cox Media Group