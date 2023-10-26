Got student loans? Domino’s to give you free emergency pizza

Domino’s already introduced its “emergency pizza” promotion. Now it is trying to ease the burden of student loans.

The company is giving away $1 million in free pizzas to people who have student loans. But not all of the pizzas are being given away at the same time.

Each day the company releases a portion of the pizzas, and those who want to get one have to apply for it.

“Your journey to a free pizza starts just like your journey to college: with an application,” Domino’s said on its website.

The window opens at 12:00:01 a.m. ET every day and closes at 11:59:59 p.m., or when all of the free pizzas are used up, whatever happens first. You only can claim the deal once.

If you’re lucky enough to get your application submitted in time, you will get a medium 2-topping pizza using the code provided in a follow-up email.

About 4,200 codes will be emailed each day.

The promotion runs through Nov. 9 and as of Thursday afternoon, Domino’s has given away $124,000 of $1 million of emergency pizzas.

Earlier this month, Domino’s announced it was giving away one free emergency pizza, earned after a customer has made a specified purchase. The student loan-connected one is separate from that promotion.

Despite having a long hold on making student loan payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bills have started coming due and about 40% of people with student loans are having trouble making payments, the Census Bureau has said, according to KTVI.

“Good Morning America” reported in September that 7 million borrowers aged 24 or younger owed more than $97 million in student loans. At the same time, their parents are still paying off their college debt.

Overall there is about $2 trillion in outstanding student debt, GMA reported.