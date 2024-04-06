‘I don’t play no games’: Woman turns in 2 sons accused of shooting at police

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A northern Mississippi mother was not going to be protective of her two teenage sons accused of shooting at a police officer earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

The Holly Springs resident turned in the teens, ages 17 and 18, to authorities after she learned they were wanted for shooting at a Holly Springs police officer at about 4:30 a.m. CDT on April 2, WMC-TV reported.

They are being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, according to WREG-TV.

The woman, who asked for anonymity, told WMC that she recognized their sons after they were caught on a doorbell camera and police released their images to the public.

Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects refused. https://t.co/ouZRZgOwoj pic.twitter.com/iunSYrJsQn — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) April 3, 2024

“I was like, ‘Are you serious? Oh, hell no.’ I got up, and like I asked some questions,” she told the television station. “I don’t play no games with them. If you’re going to do the crime, you’re going to do the time -- plain and simple.”

“The suspect’s mother saw the news clipping, so she said, ‘Well that kind of looks like my son,” Holly Springs police Chief Darryl Bowens said, WREG reported. “She decided to do the right thing which was come to the police department, report it to the detective and that’s why we’re here now.”

During the early hours of April 2, an officer attempted to stop a red Kia Forte during a traffic stop for allegedly driving erratically with no headlights or taillights, WREG reported.

While police pursued the vehicle, at least two shots were fired toward the officers, according to the television station. They were not injured.

“The officer could have been injured, people that was on the highway at the time could have been injured because when you discharge a firearm, that bullet could go anywhere,” Bowens told WREG. “And luckily, the officer wasn’t injured, we haven’t had any pedestrians or anybody that was on the road injured at the time.”

The suspects were seen driving toward Memphis, Tennessee, on Interstate 22, and a Marshall County deputy spotted the Kia where the teens ran into nearby woods, WMC reported.

They were later spotted on a doorbell camera in the area, and that is when authorities publicized photographs of the suspects.

Although she made her sons surrender, the woman told the television station they said they were innocent. She is hoping that by turning themselves in, her sons can clear their names.

“My (children do) not get in trouble. They don’t bother nobody. They don’t do nothing,” she told WMC. “All they do is play games. Stay home and play games. This is very new. This is very shocking.”

Police are not releasing the names of the suspects but did confirm that they were brothers, WREG reported.

“It was surprising for a parent to turn in their children, but she said, ‘Well they committed the crime, then they have to come and face the consequences of their actions,’” Bowens said. “That was very noble for her to turn in her sons.”

Holly Springs is about 56 miles southeast of Memphis.

© 2024 Cox Media Group