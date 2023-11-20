Lamp post at Disneyland injures 3 after toppling from strong winds

ANAHEIM, Calif. — One person was hospitalized and two others were injured on Monday after a lamp post at Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A. was toppled by strong winds, authorities said.

High winds caused the lamp post to fall onto a walkway near the entrance to the California theme park at about 8:30 a.m. PST, The Orange County Register reported.

According to Anaheim Fire and Rescue spokesperson Sgt. Jon McClintock, one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, the newspaper reported.

Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, KABC-TV reported.

One woman was struck on the head by the lamppost and was hospitalized. Another park visitor sat on a park bench with a bandaged head, according to WDW News Today.

The lamp post was located in the flowerbed around the Disneyland flagpole. It is used for stage lighting during parades and shows along Main Street U.S.A., according to the Register.

It was removed shortly after 10 a.m.

The park remained open and visitors were directed along the west side of Town Square closest to Disneyland City Hall, the newspaper reported.