Orthodontist is offering customers a Glock in exchange for Invisalign procedure

A North Carolina orthodontist’s office has launched a promotion that offers guns to some patients who choose to have certain dental procedures, according to WSOC-TV.

Gladwell Orthodontics introduced its “Grins and Glocks” program that offers a free Glock 19 handgun for patients who receive Invisalign treatment in Dr. Jason Gladwell’s office.

Gladwell has two offices in Raleigh and one in Wake Forest.

According to WFAB, the deal allows Invisalign patients to choose between a membership at the local Youngsville Gun Club & Range or a free Glock, worth $500.

While some wonder if the giveaway is legal, Gladwell said patients will have to be 21 or older and visit the gun club in person in order to undergo a background check to receive the gun.

“It’s a process. They have to have a valid driver’s license. They have to be a legal citizen; they have to be 21 and older. We do a background check here on-site. That has to come back approved. They have to fill out all the paperwork,” gun club owner Kurt Lieberman told WRAL.

A Pew Research Center study published in September found 49% of Americans say gun ownership does more to increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves. An equal number say gun ownership does more to reduce safety by giving too many people access to firearms.