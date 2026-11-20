The official cause of death for legendary actor Patrick Stewart was confirmed.

His death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy body, TMZ was the first to report.

He died at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, the Los Angeles Times reported.

His spokesperson said at the time that he died “in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia,” the newspaper said.

Stewart’s body was cremated, but not in the typical way. Instead, it was through alkaline hydrolysis, or water cremation, which uses water and chemicals instead of flames, the gossip site explained.

Lewy body dementia is the second-most common form of degenerative dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common, the Times reported. It is typically underdiagnosed because the symptoms overlap with Alzheimers. But Lewy body dementia involves clumps of alpha-synuclein aggregates in the brain.

“Essentially the only way to really diagnose these conditions together is after an autopsy,” UCLA neurology professor Dr. Keith Vossel explained last month.

Deadline reported that Stewart leaves a legacy on the big screen, the small screen and stage from a career spanning nearly six decades. He was a three-time Olivier Award Winner and a Tony Award nominee. He also won a Grammy in 1995 and had several Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations.

Stewart’s final role as Professor Charles Xavier will be released last month in “Avengers: Doomsday,” which hits theaters on Dec. 18. It will be the eighth time playing the head of the X-Men, a role he originated in 2000.

©2026 Cox Media Group